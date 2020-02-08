advertisement

A seventh arrest was made in connection with an alleged murder in a Derbyshire housing estate.

Andrew Jackson, 55, was found off Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, around 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 26.

Since Thursday, January 30, six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail, a 51-year-old woman and five men aged 26, 27, 37, 39 and 44.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A post mortem examination carried out revealed that Mr. Jackson “suffered injuries which suggest that he had been attacked”.

Officers are seeking to speak to anyone who may have heard noise or disturbance between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday January 25 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 26 in the Prospect Drive area.

They would also like anyone who has video surveillance or dashboard cameras to contact.

Derbyshire police can be contacted via the channels below or by dialing 101, indicating the reference number 20 * 049022.

You can also submit information and photos via this website dedicated to collecting information on major incidents.

