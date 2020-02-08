advertisement

A father of seven hit a Derby merchant and damaged his store when the victim refused to give him tobacco on credit.

Since the attack, the victim has been afraid of being in his store.

David Clarke of Allenton and a woman went to the Prescos store on Sinfin Avenue, Shelton Lock, asking if they could get a bottle of wine and pay for it later.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court learned that the duo later returned to the same store later to ask for tobacco, but this time they were turned down, prompting Clarke to become violent.

He first started laying charges against the merchant, then hit him in the face.

The chief of court then damaged a cash register, a lottery machine and threw electronic cigarettes at the merchant before leaving without tobacco.

Since the incident, the storekeeper has said he is afraid of being alone in the store.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe criticized 37-year-old Clarke, immediately imposing a custodial sentence for his actions.

He said, “You have pleaded guilty and thank you for your guilty plea. You have a long history of non-compliance with court decisions.

“You have already engaged in similar offensive behavior. This offense is an attack on a trader at night, in his store when he is in a vulnerable position.

“He’s just trying to serve community members. His store was damaged for no good reason because you didn’t get what you wanted.

“This court will protect vulnerable members of the community. I am imposing an immediate custodial sentence.”

The court learned how the incident happened on January 18 at a store on Sinfin Avenue.

Lynn Bickley, prosecutor, said, “The store owner states that the defendant and a woman entered the store and asked for tobacco, saying that he would pay at a later date.

“Already earlier in the evening, he allowed them to have wine. He refused their request for tobacco. The woman was not happy with that and tried to walk away.

“The accused remained in the store accusing the merchant and punched him in the left cheek, causing him discomfort.”

The court heard how Clarke threw objects at the merchant before pushing other objects onto the counter. The accused was then arrested.

The victim had written a personal statement from the victim regarding the incident.

Reading the statement, Ms. Bickley said, “This incident scared me. Damage was caused. The assault came out of nowhere, I do not understand his actions.

“I’m afraid of being alone in the store. I don’t deserve this treatment.”

Nick Wenden, mitigating, told the court that Clarke apologized for his actions and was genuinely remorseful.

He said, “He has seven children, one of whom has meningitis. He was offered a job as a storekeeper. He apologizes and is very remorseful. He will never come back to the store.”

Clarke of Hardwick Street, Allenton, pleaded guilty to assault with beatings and a charge of criminal damage.

Judge Taaffe imprisoned him for 18 weeks and ordered him to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 122.

The judge also issued a two-year restraining order.

