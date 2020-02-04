advertisement

V&A Dundee welcomed its millionth visitor today, just over 500 days after it opened.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, presents a gift bag to Jan Becker and his daughter Nalani, 7, from Berlin.

Nalani Becker, seven, from Berlin, arrived at the museum at 11:04 a.m. with his father Jan, while his mother worked at the University of Dundee.

Family visits friends in Dundee and tech enthusiast Nalani was thrilled to see the latest Hello, Robot exhibit. Design Between Human and Machine which closes this Sunday and will not be shown anywhere else in the UK.

Nalani and Jan were surprised by a gift bag including tickets for the Hello, Robot exhibit, afternoon tea at the Tatha Bar and Kitchen and a £ 100 voucher to spend in the museum shop.

The museum opened in September 2018 and welcomed more than 830,000 visitors in its first year, far exceeding the estimate of 500,000.

V&A Dundee also had a £ 75 million economic impact in Scotland in its first year after opening, according to a recent independent study by Ekosgen and Reference Economic Consultants.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “I am delighted to welcome our millionth visitor today, just over 500 days after opening the doors of the first Scottish Design Museum.

“We have an extremely exciting year ahead, with the last chance to see our exclusive UK exhibition Hello, Robot this weekend and our first major Mary Quant fashion show which will open in April. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the creation of V&A Dundee and who continue to support its incredible success. “

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I would like to congratulate V&A Dundee for welcoming its millionth visitor, an impressive achievement and a sign of the museum’s strong appeal to visitors from around the world.

“The museum, built with the help of £ 38 million from the Scottish government, has already more than proven its cultural value, far exceeding expectations in terms of number of visitors and improving the status of Scotland as destination of choice for world-class cultural experiences. “

UK Arts Minister Helen Whately said: “In a short time, V&A Dundee has had a huge impact: attracting millions to the Scottish economy, defending Scottish design and now celebrating its millionth visitor.

“The museum has become a tourist magnet, providing enormous benefits to Dundee and the surrounding area, and the British government is very proud to be one of its first donors.”

Dundee City Council chief John Alexander said, “This is another great achievement for V&A Dundee and the city.

“Our magnificent museum is now an integral part of the cultural fabric of Dundee, with its design galleries and its program of exhibitions attracting locals and visitors.

“He raised the international profile of Dundee and played a key role in achieving record tourism figures. V&A Dundee is helping to create jobs and new economic opportunities for the city. “

Caroline Clark, Director of Scotland for the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “When we made the decision to support V&A Dundee, we recognized the need for a world class destination in Scotland to showcase creativity, innovations and inventions that, over time, have changed lives around the world.

“We are delighted that he reached this incredible milestone so early. It is a true testament to the thirst for people to explore and celebrate their design heritage and an appropriate reward for all those who contributed to the success of the project. “

V&A Dundee is currently presenting Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine until February 9, 2020, which challenges our assumptions about robots and studies how they shape the world we live in. The exhibition has never been shown in the UK before.

Hello, Robot has been considered a “groundbreaking exhibit” by The Guardian and “an unprecedented exploration” by The Daily Telegraph, and has been included as a reviewer by The Herald and The Times.

It will be followed by V&A Dundee’s first major fashion exhibition, Mary Quant, from April 4, 2020 and Night Fever: Designing Club Culture from October 31, 2020, another first exhibition in the United Kingdom.

V&A Dundee was developed with the support of the Scottish government, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dundee City Council, the British government, Creative Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, the University of Dundee, Abertay University and many trusts, companies and private donors.

The museum was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in January 2019.

