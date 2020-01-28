advertisement

There is a wonderful word in Irish: deargár. Found in the 1959 de Bhaldraithe dictionary, it means “a carnival of bloodshed”.

For a moment last night, it seemed that those who had turned into RTÉ’s seven-way guide were disappointed in a little Deargar.

Presenter Claire Byrne’s curvy introduction showed how she acted as a matchmaker among the seven leaders, listing who was willing to go into government with whom and who was hard to come by. If, after hearing all possible permutations, you could successfully repeat them, you would have earned a place on stage.

Byrne summarized the debate in digestible information and made sure that none of her respondents turned away from anything, but she misunderstood when she said early, “We have a long time to discuss all of the questions tonight.”

advertisement

As it turned out, it didn’t take two hours at all.

Many of the Irish people’s crisis problems have not been addressed. Companies damaged by insurance costs, childcare workers who protested their working conditions, the number of bodies in hospitals across the country, and the real existential threat posed by climate change – all reduced to a brief conversation about reducing the national herd.

Byrne’s strategy of allowing the debate to dictate its own terms paid off by allowing each candidate to actually determine the strong contrast between them regarding housing issues and corporate income tax who made the most mistakes in the past , It also gave the leaders a lot of time to take their heads off from time to time.

Last week the Irish public was faced with a tame affair between Varadkar and Martin that was more flammable.

Richard Boyd Barrett won two enthusiastic applause in front of a live studio audience from NUI Galway. The PBP chief played one of the night’s soundbites when Byrne asked if anyone knew where all the builders needed to build social housing were. Boyd Barrett fakes an “Oh, I don’t know”.

Maybe his outstanding performance shouldn’t be that surprising. After all, Boyd Barrett is leading a party with more TDs than the Greens and Soc Dems. In comparison, Róisín Shortall, who was the focus, made almost no impression.

Boyd Barrett hit both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for selling public land under NAMA. Put your hands together, people. “The people who really robbed retirees were the people who took the money from the pension reserve to save the banks,” he said to another whip.

Even in agriculture, the man from Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown was able to cheer on a subject outside his wheelhouse. When asked about the national herd, Boyd Barrett said that “an ever-growing herd will only lower prices” and that prices would fall even further if Ireland implemented plans to import beef under the Mercosur agreement.

Labor leader Brendan Howlin pushed a little between his ribs and asked him: “Who passed your purity test?” when it comes to absolute coalition security after February 8th. Boyd Barrett has no answer, let alone an answer that would please a crowd. No matter how strong his night was, we shouldn’t expect to see him in government soon.

Maybe that’s why Varadkar and Martin largely left him alone. They saved their interruptions for each other and for Mary Lou McDonald, who herself brought a lot of warmth.

“It is hard to imagine listening to the two of them that one has failed the economy and the other is responsible for building the most expensive hospital in the world,” said Mary Lou, advocating for Sinn Féin without excluding the Possibility to talk to both men about the division of power after the elections have ended.

These were the men she called “Tweedle-Dum and Tweedle-Dee”, who tensed their muscles together. She said this, but the truth is that the two parties that have ever ruled the country by no means dominated Monday night’s discussion.

Even diplomat Eamon Ryan, who said at the beginning of the night that he was ready to work with anyone, was scarce when asked if he thought anyone on stage “understood” it when it came to climate change. He said no and left it at that. Once he said “damn right”, it was time for the Greens and it seemed like he was a little too excited to use the word “damn”.

At the start of the show, Byrne warned as a clear fact that after February 8, no party will rule Ireland without the help of at least one of the other leaders on the stage.

In the joy of the crowd, however, it was a common theme that everything went at someone else’s expense. At the moment, it seems reasonable or not that the easiest way to get the public to put their hands together is to have our politicians clench their fists.

While Martin Sinn is attacking Féin’s pubic hair, who has been burying RBB FG / FF for his legacy for the past two decades and Mary Lou beating her closest rivals on every occasion, nobody seems to be scared of Deargár at the moment.

We’ll see if that fighting spirit persists on February 9th.

advertisement