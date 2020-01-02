advertisement

(Lori Wolfe / The Herald-Dispatch via AP) Huntington police officers investigate the scene of a shootout in Huntington, West Virginia, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. West Virginia police say several people were injured after a shootout on one Bar in Huntington on early New Year’s Day. Huntington’s provisional chief of police says the shootout took place at Kulture Hookah Bar on Wednesday.

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) – Seven people were injured in a West Virginia bar shootout in early New Year’s Day, police said.

The shootout took place early Wednesday at Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, Ray Cornwell, Huntington’s provisional chief of police, said in a press release.

According to the statement, several people were found shot inside and outside the bar. According to Cornwell, the first information suggests that the shots are disputes between individuals.

No arrests were made.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen cartridge cases were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were in the bar when the police arrived.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. The authorities have not specified the nature of their injuries.

“Any such incident in the city center or in one of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Steve Williams, Mayor of Huntington, in a statement. “We are waiting for law enforcement officers to provide more detailed information on this incident before we determine what to do next.”

