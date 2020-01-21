advertisement

We haven’t heard enough from Paris Hilton lately. The good news is that with her new cooking show, where she teaches her followers how to cook lasagna in the style of a stinky hotel heiress, DJ, socialite, and reality TV star, she has become a bit viral. You will be happy to hear that cooking with Paris involves nothing as basic as preparing your own tomato sauce. It’s a very entertaining 16 minutes. Here are seven reasons why you need to see it.

1 The fact is: Paris Hilton is a great cook. She says that very early on in the YouTube video, in which she prepares her “infamous” lasagna with “cooking gloves” that could look like fingerless golf gloves for you. But that’s probably just because you’re not a great cook.

2 Hilton makes the culinary impossible. You thought you couldn’t make lasagna while taking care of a small dog called Diamond Baby and wiping your waist-length blonde hair? You can and she does. To be fair, she says she should be careful with your hair so it doesn’t catch fire, but otherwise everything is fine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayImIgdgLEI [/ embed]

3 It shows inventive ways with kitchen appliances. At some point, Hilton uses a potato masher to chop the minced meat, and this more than makes up for the fact that she didn’t find a spatula in another part of the video. “I don’t know what that is,” she says with admirable honesty and waves the spatula around. Then she calls spoons brutal. It is fascinating.

4 Hilton is not afraid to say it the way it is in the kitchen. Lamenting the fact that her minions bought mozzarella instead of whole grated balls, she fished a grater from her equipment drawer. “Rubbing nerves,” she says. Anyone who has ever rubbed his knuckles while trying to grate that last piece of Parmesan cheese will heartily agree.

Cooking with Paris: Paris Hilton is a great cook. Fact. Photo: Paris Hilton / YouTube

5 There is a really brilliant scene that is about a container of table salt. She does something few people can achieve by whirling the salt around and most of it ends up on the stove or on the floor. Speaking of seasoning: she adds 11 pieces of black pepper – she likes number 11 – and seven pieces of pink salt from the Himalayas. It doesn’t say why you need seven. Just join in.

6 You will learn about unicorn fog. She doesn’t say it, but it’s possible that she’s harvested it from her unicorn ranch. It does not matter. The main thing is that Paris sprays it into the kitchen when it cooks to hide food smells, because the last thing you want when cooking lasagna is that the kitchen smells of lasagna.

7 And finally, if a recipe contains garlic and onions but you can’t bother chopping them, just do what Paris Hilton does and skip them all. Amazing.

