Seven reasons why hospital cars reach record levels today:

1) Beds, beds, beds

Most analysts believe that the hospital system is chronically bedridden. Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reports show that Ireland has one of the lowest international hospital bed to population ratios. The 2017 Sláintecare report estimates that between 2,500 and 9,000 extra beds will be required over the next ten years, depending on the changes made.

2) Blocked beds

Sick patients who need to be hospitalized are put on hold in trolleys because the patients continue to occupy beds in the main part of their hospital. Many of these patients require nursing care, nursing home care, or adjustments or care facilities at home before they leave.

The number of these late care fees is above average this winter, despite a decline in the Christmas season. Hospitals lost 220,000 bed days in the first eleven months of last year. The reason for this is due to the spending cuts Paul Reid had made as HSE boss last year. With HSE’s massive budget overrun once again, spending on domestic help and transition care was one of the first areas to see cutbacks.

3) Lack of consultants

We have too few doctors, especially consultants, compared to other countries. Too many Irish hospitals are too dependent on young doctors, many of whom have no access to training programs to become consultants. More and more experienced doctors are leaving the country to be replaced by doctors who are often new to the Irish system. Up to a quarter of the untrained junior doctors come from countries outside the EU.

The result is paralysis of decision making and overemphasis on caution. Inexperienced young doctors are more likely to take in patients than older colleagues. As a result, hospital beds are too often occupied by patients who may not need to be there.

4) Resistance to change

Limerick University Hospital, the worst overcrowded hospital in the state, recently received an urgently needed MRI machine. Such devices are essential to ensure that patients can be tested promptly and an appropriate clinical decision can be made. Limerick’s MRI, however, is only performed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and not from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as in the private sector.

In order to make the best use of the available resources – Irish health expenditure is relatively high by international comparison – more work needs to be done by doctors who are carried out by classes such as advanced nurses, and more work by nurses who are carried out in health care assistants and others newer grades. And we need more hospitals that work seven days instead of focusing on Monday through Friday.

5) The wrong resources in the wrong places

Here, too, we have to concentrate resources where they are most urgently needed in order to make optimal use of them. Ireland has too many emergency rooms, maternity wards – indeed hospitals – for a country of its size. Doctors have been saying this for years, but politicians are not listening because they are pursuing their local interests.

6) Reduce demand

Too many patients show up in emergency rooms that do not have to be there. Patients without a health card have to pay € 100 per visit, but referrals by a family doctor are not provided. Many could be treated in local injury departments, but until last week the fee for them was the same – € 100 (it has now been reduced to € 75). Others, like St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, could be referred directly to acute examination centers in hospitals bypassing ED, but hospitals have been slow to test this model.

Anyone in a car has to be hospitalized. As already mentioned, there are indications that some patients are being admitted unnecessarily.

7) Lack of urgency

The emergency task force, set up to combat ED overcrowding and chaired by representatives of HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization, met only three times last year. Minister of Health Simon Harris has always shown more passion and interest in social issues such as abortion and vaccination than the seemingly unsolvable problem of hospital overcrowding.

Other factors are the flu – yes, it’s bad, but hardly unexpected – and the aging population (again, no surprise).

Finally, it should be remembered that car numbers are only one way of measuring the access problem in Irish health. It is a rough metric. After all, patients on trolleys – often in crowded, unworthy places – receive medical care. Recent reports have shown that Ireland is making great strides in health care, such as longer life expectancy and improved survival rates for strokes and heart attacks, but access remains the problem of the system.

