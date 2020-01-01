advertisement

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – Seven people have died in the Australian state of New South Wales in the last 24 hours while blazing forest fires continue to tear through bushland and cities.

NSW police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that three people had been found dead as a result of fires along the south coast, which contributed to four deaths reported Tuesday.

Among the victims are a 63-year-old man and his 29-year-old son, who had stayed to defend their home against the flames in the rural municipality of Cobargo.

There are also people who don’t take it into account, including a man whose house burned down in Lake Conjola, in the south of NSW.

With weather forecasts that deteriorate significantly over the weekend, the authorities have warned holiday makers to come from large areas along the south coast of the state in the coming days.

A “Tourist Leave Zone” has been established across parts of New South Wales, from Batemans Bay to the Victoria border.

The national fire brigade urges all visitors to flee before Saturday, when temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), dry conditions and strong winds are expected to increase the risk of further fatal flames.

The past few days fires have intensified over the state, whipped up and spread far through strong winds. From Wednesday, there are 112 fires in the state and more than 2500 firefighters on the ground, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS).

Fires also burn in the neighboring state of Victoria, where lightning strikes in the drought-stricken bushland caused rapid flames that forced the inhabitants of a city to flee their homes and seek refuge on the beach on Tuesday.

The national death toll has risen while the state and federal authorities are struggling to control the fires. A volunteer NSW firefighter died on Monday, and two other NSW firefighters died earlier in December.

Every state in Australia has been affected by the burning season, one of the worst in decades, but NSW is the hardest hit – fires have burned more than 3.6 million hectares of land throughout the state since July.

Part of the destruction takes place in national parks and forests, but the fires have also been torn through cities and sparsely populated areas – so far 916 houses have been destroyed and another 363 damaged, according to the NSWRFS.

NSW authorities are fighting the flames, carrying out search and rescue operations, clearing up destruction and helping affected residents.

It is not only that fires burn land burns and destroy homes – they have also caused a large number of serious infrastructure problems. In some places the communication services and the power supply have been interrupted and roads have been closed, isolating entire cities from much needed resources.

“There is no magic solution,” said NSW Police Vice Commissioner Gary Worboys on Wednesday, warning that the safe recovery of services was a complex operation. “There is no magic wand to wave over this and fix it in a short time.”

Weather conditions are expected to improve in the coming days, which may help firefighting efforts, but will worsen by the end of the week.

“We have a lot of fire in the landscape that we will not contain,” said NSWRFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers on Wednesday, adding that authorities are evacuating those in endangered areas. “We must ensure that people are not in the way of these fires.”

