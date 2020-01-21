advertisement

Gardaí supported the PSNI in the operation.

Seven people were arrested in Northern Ireland as part of an investigation into the international money laundering of criminal assets worth around £ 215m (€ 252m).

As part of the investigation, 15 properties across Northern Ireland were searched, with eight searches yesterday in Banbridge and Newry in Down and in Omagh in Tyrone.

The operation has been described by the PSNI as “one of the UK’s leading live money laundering investigations”.

advertisement

Gardaí supported the PSNI in the operation.

It is believed that since 2011, nearly € 252 million has been deposited into thousands of bank accounts across the UK and also transferred through UK currency companies.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “Together with officials from the Tactical Support Group (TSG), local and neighborhood police teams, and colleagues from PSNI’s Operational Support department, we carried out a large-scale search and arrest operation over two days Detect suspected individuals of high-end money laundering through bank accounts in the UK and internationally.

“We believe today’s operation is one of the most important live money laundering investigations in the UK.”

advertisement