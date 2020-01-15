advertisement

The future of seven nursing homes in Derbyshire with nearly 200 residents and more than 300 employees is in doubt.

A decision to potentially close the houses in two phases was revealed by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The Derbyshire County Council has given several key reasons why it intends to close seven of its 23 residential care homes and additional care facilities.

These include a delay in maintenance, that the houses do not meet the standards of the 21st century and that the authority will soon no longer need the amount of the provision it currently has.

The nursing homes that must be closed during the first phase are:

East Clune Care Home, West Street, Clowne

Ladycross House Nursing Home, Travers Road, Sandiacre

Beechcroft Nursing Home, Nursery Avenue, West Hallam

Spinney care home, Woodlands, Brimington, Chesterfield

The nursing homes that could be closed in phase two are:

Holmlea Nursing Home, Waverley Street, Tibshelf

Goyt Valley House Nursing Home, Jubilee Street, New Mills

Gernon Manor Care Home, Dagnall Gardens, Bakewell

It is believed that 195 residents will be affected by the plans, as well as 311 staff members.

If the closures continue, residents will be transferred to other nursing homes in the county, as well as to other nursing homes and additional care facilities.

This will force their family and friends to travel, in some cases, much further than they currently do to visit relatives – if they can continue to travel.

It has also been confirmed that residents should not suddenly pay for their care.

In the meantime, the council says it intends to retain all staff, either by transferring them to other homes that must use agencies to fill vacancies, or to other departments.

However, he said it would be “impossible” to confirm that he would retain all staff.

A map showing the location of nursing homes managed by the county council that could be closed and those that could be renovated

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

The council will not say how much the proposal is intended to save him, saying that it was “not a budgetary decision”.

In an exclusive interview with the LDRS, Helen Jones, responsible for social care and adult health, highlighted the proposals.

She says the seven nursing homes will be closed in two phases, four in the first phase being closed “more immediately” and the other three in “longer term” following what should be a three-month consultation.

Meanwhile, three nursing homes in Borrowash, Swanwick and Shirebrook are expected to be renovated at a cost of several million pounds.

This would affect 105 residents and 147 employees.

The care homes that could be renovated are:

Briar Close House, Briar Close, Borrowash

Rowthorne Care Home, Rowthorne Avenue, Swanwick

New Bassett House Nursing Home, Park Avenue, Shirebrook

The estimated cost of repairs for the 10 nursing homes, those that may close and those it plans to renovate, is £ 34 million – although it is said to increase after further investigations will be conducted.

If the proposed closure of seven of these houses is achieved, the cost of renovating the three houses would be £ 11.5 million.

Jones says independently commissioned council building surveys have revealed that an “extensive” amount of repair is needed for the 10 care homes highlighted – including total rewiring of each property.

The investigations began in the fall of 2018 and lasted for several months – which means that the council has been aware of the difficult battle it faces to continue to manage several largely dilapidated homes for the better part of the year.

Since the disrepair was discovered, immediate work has been done to improve fire alarms, replace fire doors and increase night staff.

Helen Jones, Strategic Director of Social and Adult Health at Derbyshire County Council

(Image: Derbyshire County Council)

Jones said, “It is truly unfortunate for me as Director of Adult Social Services that we find ourselves in this position, as this is going to be a truly worrisome time for residents, their loved ones and staff.

“This is not the kind of thing that is done lightly, however, this set of proposals to cabinet came from the surveys of the buildings we had done and from our learning of the condition of the buildings and the impact that this could have on the health and safety of these residents.

Ms. Jones said that the electrical wiring in some of the board’s nursing homes is “very old” and that the condition of the buildings is “of great concern”.

It is the condition of the buildings that is the “main factor” to consider closing them, she said.

However, saying that the buildings “are not suitable for their destination”, she says “in terms of what we would like for ourselves or our loved ones, they do not meet the specifications”.

She says some homes need a new roof, others don’t have private bathrooms, which means residents have to leave their rooms to go to shared facilities.

Jones said that in an establishment, furniture must be moved to residents’ rooms in order to hoist them properly in and out of their beds.

She says that she was told that the houses could not be converted to bring them up to modern standards.

Jones said: “These are not the homes we would like to live in or where we want our loved ones to live – and in my opinion, they are not of good enough quality for the people of Derbyshire.”

She also says there will be less need for residential homes in the future.

Jones said, “The question then arises whether we should use public funds to renovate homes that we will not really need in the long term – as well as they are not of sufficient quality for the people of the Derbyshire and not be able to modernize them to the standards of the 21st century. “

East Clune care home in West Street, Clowne

(Image: Google)

Referring to the future of the board’s other nursing homes, which are not affected by the current proposal, Ms. Jones said, “I cannot predict what decision the counselors may make in the future because these decisions should be made by advisers, not for me to do. “

She said that the possibility for family members to see their loved ones moved to nursing homes out of their reach is “absolutely appreciated and will be given absolute consideration”.

Ms. Jones said, “I need to make sure there are enough nursing homes and that they are reasonably spaced across the geographic areas.”

Last June, the Derbyshire and Derby Clinical Commissioning Group announced a decision to close some of its beds at Ilkeston Community Hospital in exchange for the creation of new beds at the Ladycross House Care Home – which is now among those who should close.

The proposals to close seven nursing homes will be discussed at the authority’s cabinet meeting next week, Thursday, January 23 – after which consultation will be launched for residents affected by the plans, as well as their families and staff working in homes.

Articles expected to provide more details on the proposals are expected to be published later today.

Council informed all residents and staff of affected homes, as well as families, of the proposals.

The move comes seven years after the Conservatives, in their former administration, proposed closing 20 nursing homes, and four years after the former Labor administration closed four nursing homes.

The Labor Party claims to have closed the four nursing homes to protect the rest – and had planned a renovation program for these homes.

The county council reports that there are nearly 200 private nursing and residential care homes in the county.

The authority estimates that by 2030, 17,275 people in Derbyshire will have dementia, an increase of 53% from 2017.

In the meantime, by 2035, the population of Derbyshire, aged 65 and over, will have increased by almost 60% compared to 2016.

He said in a report last May that “ensuring affordable nursing and residential care in parts of the county is a priority area,” but also that “helping people live independently in their own homes is a shared priority for health, housing, district and borough councils in Derbyshire ”.

The authority now says that by 2035: “There will be less need for residential care with more emphasis on working with partners and developers to create community services, ready-made housing, extra care or providing additional support to help the elderly people stay independent at home longer. “

Cllr Jean Wharmby, a member of the cabinet for adult welfare, said last week in full council that authority “will work with what we have and we are committed to providing the best possible care to the people of Derbyshire”.

.

