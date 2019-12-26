advertisement

ISTANBULL – Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a ship carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank Thursday in Turkey’s eastern Lake Van, the governor’s office in Bitlis province said.

The boat sank after being overwhelmed as it approached the Adilcevaz district in Bitlis, which is on the northern shores of Lake Van, the office said in a statement. The accident happened around 3am (0000 GMT).

The lake is close to the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west to Europe. It was not clear why the migrants were in the boat on Lake Van, which is completely within Turkey’s borders.

Five people were found dead at the scene and two died in hospital, while 64 rescues were taken to nearby hospitals and shelters, the governor’s office said.

She said gendarmerie forces, emergency response teams and police divers were conducting search operations.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Robert Birsel)

