No amount of money could persuade me to go on a week-long dream trophy hunting trip, no matter I would have to go on with Donald Trump Jr.

Seriously, I couldn’t think of anything worse. Trophy hunt and the President’s son? For a whole week? No thanks. The fact that someone would actually spend money on the privilege is pretty confusing to me.

How much money? Oh, no problem, just $ 150,000. Yes, you understood me correctly: someone was willing to earn $ 150,000 to go hunting with Trump Jr. and a guide for seven days. You really can’t make up for it.

The trip was offered to avid shooters who attended a four-day annual trophy hunting conference in Reno, Nevada, organized by Safari Club International (SCI) earlier this month.

Trump Jr., an avid trophy hunter who was previously accused of killing an endangered animal in controversial circumstances, spoke at the Trophy Hunting Convention, the world’s largest, and launched on February 5.

The president’s eldest son made a keynote speech in front of the crowd, offering his fans the “journey of a lifetime”. And they bid after SCI confirmed that the trip was sold for a massive $ 150,000 on February 8.

According to the organization’s website:

Don Jr. and his son will host this year’s hunt with Alaska in Keegan. Accompany them on board Alaska’s world-class luxury hunting ship on a 7-day black-tailed deer and sea duck hunt from Sitka with Master Guide Keegan McCarthy. The type of shooting is the choice of the hunter …

Each hunter can harvest two Sika black-tailed deer. Share the knowledge of Keegan (the leader) and Don Jr.’s passion to create a unique hunting experience for a new hunter.

A week’s vacation with Trump Jr. wasn’t the only thing auctioned off at the event. Other prizes included a 14-day trip to Namibia, an all-inclusive hunting package to Zimbabwe to shoot buffalos, giraffes and wildebeests, and a 10-day crocodile hunt expedition in South Africa.

Other features of the event included an estimated 870 exhibits selling everything from animal heads to skins, and 300 hunting trips across the country.

The United States Humane Society criticized the convention in a statement that Independent said:

This annual event is the world’s largest gathering of people celebrating the senseless killing, buying and selling of dead animals to brag about rights.

With our planet suffering from an endangered crisis, it’s a normal business for the trophy hunting industry and SCI, which continue to spend millions of dollars annually on the destruction of endangered wildlife.

The event takes place when Trump’s White House tries to withdraw protection for endangered wildlife worldwide, including the first trophy import permit for a lion trophy from Tanzania.

That’s right, instead of focusing on his own impeachment or the economy, healthcare, and immigration – and these are important issues that could affect the upcoming election campaign – the president encouraged the trophy hunt.

But hey, as long as really rich people can get their thrills by murdering and posing with innocent animals, right?

