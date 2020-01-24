advertisement

Several ranks are gradually emerging in Big East basketball, and Seton Hall and Villanova are soon outshone in the conference ranking.

The Big East basketball season is one-third complete and the first leagues are beginning to develop. At the top, however, it is clear that Seton Hall and Villanova are the main competitors to win the conference. The Pirates are the only unbeaten team to remain 7-0 in the game against Big East, while the Wildcats are just behind with 5-1. The two teams still have to compete against each other. Butler, on the other hand, lost 3-3 to both at the start.

These three teams were expected to be the main rivals for the Big East title this season, and this appears to be the case in the early weeks of the schedule. However, it is important to mention that three teams started 4-3 and could fight for the title in a strong game in the coming weeks: Creighton, Marquette and Providence.

advertisement

The brothers in particular have prepared for this start, even though they have played one of the toughest schedules in the conference so far. However, given their poor performance during the non-conference portion of the season, Providence still has a difficult road to go to for an offer for an NCAA tournament.

With big dance approaching in less than seven weeks, the top five teams (BU, VU, SH, CU, MU) have put themselves in a great position to hear their names on Selection Sunday. The other five teams still have a lot to do in the coming weeks.

Let’s dive into the next update of my Big East Basketball Power leaderboard.

advertisement