advertisement

The past week has been a hectic week in NCAA basketball. The most notable climber was Seton Hall after two victories on the road, while Auburn had enormous problems.

Another week of NCAA basketball has ended and we can only say that it was a crazy one. Ranking teams fell like flies all week, including three top 10 teams that lost two games each. It was just chaos again, because this season is still to be disappointed. Every week has brought some incredible upsets to the point where no one really knows what to expect on a particular night.

My power leaderboard for this week again reflects the chaos when several teams moved up and down based on their results. Auburn, Duke and Butler were the teams that lost the most against them in the past week, as highly regarded teams who lost both games. However, two of these teams still managed to stay in my top 10. One was not so lucky.

advertisement

Although most of the country’s top teams struggled, this opened the door for some teams to move up the rankings. In particular, Seton Hall and Louisville rose to my top 10 after their big weekly wins. Florida State continued its quiet but steady rise as a team that no one pays enough attention to.

In addition, Baylor and Gonzaga continue to fight for first place in the ranking. Both deserve the top slot and it’s almost impossible to separate the two. They are clearly the two teams that deserve the highest praise at the moment, while Kansas and San Diego State are just below in the national hierarchy.

Now let’s dive into this week’s edition of my national top 25 power rankings without further ado.

advertisement