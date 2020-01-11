advertisement

Myles Powell scored 23 points as host Seton Hall won the battle of the two best players in the Big Conference with a 69-55 victory Saturday against Marquette and guard Markus Howard.

Powell collected Seton Hall from an 11-point deficit in the first half and its slow start to help the Pirates (12-4, 4-0) to their sixth consecutive victory. The senior guard did not score his first points in the game until Howard had 11, but Seton Hall was still able to improve to 7-1 at home.

Howard scored 27 points while the Golden Eagles (11-5, 1-3) continued to stumble in the conference game, with their only win over that-No. 10 Villanova at home on January 4th. The Golden Eagles are also 1-3 in true road games.

Howard came in as the top scorer in the Big East as well as the nation, with 26.8 per game. Powell came in as the conference’s top scorer and 14th in the nation with 21.4 points per game.

During the opening 11 minutes of the game, it was all about Marquette as the Golden Eagles took the lead 26-15. The Seton Hall finish started with a Powell jumper, and the Pirates finished the first half on a 25-25 run for a 40-37 advantage.

Seton Hall led 45-37 in the second half before Marquette started his rally, going in to tie the score 45-45 with only 14 minutes left. Seton Hall had an answer, scoring the next nine points to lead 54-45, with Anthony Nelson scoring four points in the stretch.

After making a layup with 6:41 left to close the Marquette deficit to 58-50, Howard didn’t make another field goal, and didn’t score again until he hit two free throws with 2:22 left, with Seton Hall well in control by then

Romaro Gill scored 10 points for Seton Hall, while Powell was 8 of 22 from the field but only 2 of 11 from the 3-point range. The Pirates went 5 of 21 (23.8 percent) from distance as a team.

Brendan Bailey had 11 rebounds for Marquette, while Howard was 8 of 22 from the field and 4 of 11 from the 3-point range. Seton Hall shot 44.6 percent from the field while Marquette shot 32.7 percent.

