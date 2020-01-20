advertisement

New head coach Quique Setien was pleased with Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Granada in their first game, but would like their team to be more clinical before the goal.

Lionel Messi’s 76th minute after an outstanding team move secured three points for Setien on Sunday at Camp Nou, who replaced Ernesto Valverde last Monday.

Barca held 82.6 percent of the ball, but fought the collapse of Granada before Messi’s intervention and raised hopes that the coach could improve in the last third.

“I think it was a good performance,” said Setien. “Maybe we lacked conviction in the first half. Granada defended very well and it was not easy.”

“It was also an uncomfortable day with wind and a dry pitch, and this stopped the circulation [of the ball].

“I’m happy because we conceded only one goal in the first half and the shot that hit the post in the second half resulted from our loss [possession].

“I think we did a lot of things well and I hope that we will gradually become fluent and improve before the goal.”

However, Setien doesn’t see much work for him to turn Valverde’s page into his own.

“I’ve seen many things from Barca that I want today,” he said. “There are many things this team has done well and will continue to do.

“There are not so many things to change – maybe just the rigor and discipline to maintain the intensity for 90 minutes so as not to lose the games you won.

“We didn’t do much today, but we did a lot of things well.”

The new boss is happy to be able to rely on Messi as well and adds: “He has done this all his life. It is the reality.

“There are games like this that are stuck, without conviction and without inspiration, and in the end he always appears on a great move.

“[It was] a great rear wheel from Arturo [Vidal prepared Messi]. This train came and went a few times in the first half, but if it falls on Messi there will be a high percentage going in.”

