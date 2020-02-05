advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Seth Rodriguez is prepared and ready to defend the University of the East airspace when the season 82 UAAP volleyball tournament for women takes place.

Rodriguez played with Roselle Baliton in season 81 as the two center blockers of the Lady Warriors, but due to the completion of the Lady Warriors, this was the team leader.

This daunting task is a welcome challenge for Rodriguez, who is confident that she and her teammates can compensate for their seniors’ absence.

“We will help each other, the exits from Ate Judith [Abil], Ate Kath [Arado] and Ate Roselle were a big deal,” said Rodriguez in Filipino in the UE gym on Thursday.

“But we are the ones that are left, so we have to fill in their absences and help each other.”

Abil was the team’s top scorer with 199 points in season 81, while Arado was the best libero that year.

Meanwhile, Baliton held the middle with Rodriguez, scoring 21 blocks and 75 total points.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, shone somewhat brighter with 28 blocks and 77 total points. She was also number 5 in the league in terms of blocks with a grade of 0.54 per set.

“For me, I know I’m ready to lead the team,” said Rodriguez. “I think in my four years of UAAP experience, I know how to play my senior role in court.”

“From a scale of 1 to 10, I think I am now in a seven after gaining experience in the UAAP and also from the commercial leagues.”

