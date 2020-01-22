advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1cZk1WGbLs (/ embed)

The results were better than expected

Margeaux Sippell | January 22, 2020 at 7:39 am

advertisement

Seth Meyers and the Jonas Brothers went on a day tour together for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” with a lot of fun and somehow at least one convincing pop song was written.

They were joined by Meyer’s brother Josh Meyers and Jack McBrayer, the 30-rock star, when the group took part in the usual Shenanigans that take place when one day they drink with Seth Meyers – and additional musical flair in honor of JoBros.

First, as always, Meyers cooked some cocktails with clever names that didn’t taste good, like First Born, which started with the 30-year-old Scotch and ended with an Alka Seltzer tablet.

Also read: Peacock offers “Tonight Show” and “Late Night” episodes in advance of their television shows

In honor of the family’s babies, Seth made a drink called The Baby for his brother and Nick Jonas, which starts with kahlua, a little Hi-C juice, a little rosé (“because mom’s darling is just like the youngest”) served in a baby bottle.

Later, after a drunken shuffleboard game and a beautiful rendition of Smokey Robinson’s “My Girl”, but with the world shuffleboard instead of the word “Girl”, the Jonas Brothers set out to do what they do best – Writing songs.

The actual pop group and the spontaneously formed super group, consisting of Seth and Josh Meyers and McBrayer, each came up with a random potential name for a pop song from a bucket and took five minutes to write it on the spot.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas ended with a song called “In Bed by Nine”, while Meyers, Meyers and McBrayer had to write a song called “Drunk at Noon”.

The result of five minutes of brainstorming after a long day of drinking was … betting than you think. Watch the two groups perform their masterpieces.

advertisement