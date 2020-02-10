advertisement

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 4: Seth Jones # 3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the Florida Panthers on February 4, 2020 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau / NHLI via Getty Images)

The aspiring Columbus Blue Jackets will get along without their best player. Seth Jones is out indefinitely due to an ankle injury.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are brand new. They have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently third in the Metropolitan Division with 68 points in 56 games. However, the Blue Jackets are about to undergo a serious test when the team announced on Monday that star defender Seth Jones will go indefinitely due to an ankle injury.

Seth Jones was placed on the injured reserves list due to his ankle injury he suffered against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. He is a huge loss to the Blue Jackets because he is their number one defender.

In 56 games this season, Jones has six goals, 24 assists and 30 points. He has an average ice age of 25:17 per game. It is the sixth highest brand in the NHL. Jones’ 30 points represent 23rd place in the NHL among defenders. The Blue Jackets have called Gabriel Carlsson back from the AHL to take his place on the list.

What that means

This has a huge impact on blue jackets for several reasons. First, of course, it’s never good to lose someone as impressive as Jones. The Blue Jackets now have to rely even more on Zach Werenski and David Savard.

Second, this means that the blue jackets are unlikely to trade at the close of trading. You were a candidate to swap a defender for a striker, but without Jones it’s hard to see them take that step.

Third, the blue jackets could turn to the retail market to add a defender. They are unlikely to be too active as they have neither second nor third round choices in the 2020 NHL Draft, but it would come as no surprise to anyone to add at least one deep defender.

