NEW YORK (AP) – “Sesame Street” over the past year has addressed everything from foster care to addiction. Now his latest effort is trying to help children suffering from the Syrian civil war.

Sesame Workshop – the non-profit educational organization behind “Sesame Street” – launched a new locally produced Arab television program for the hundreds of thousands of children facing displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

“What has become very apparent in our field work is how essential it was that the children in this region and the children who have been affected by traumatic events have the social and emotional skills they need. Said Sherrie Westin, President of Social Impact & Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop.

Called “Ahlan Simsim”, which means “Welcome Sesame” in Arabic, the show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand new Muppets – the monster boy Jad, who had to leave home, and Basma, a purple girl monster who befriends the young stranger. An adorable goat named Ma’zooza adds comic relief.

Each 26-minute program will explore the emotions experienced by all children, but is particularly relevant for those who suffer from trauma and will offer coping skills such as anger, fear, frustration, nervousness and loneliness. In one episode, Basma shares her toys with Jad, since he left her behind. Some of the strategies include stomach breathing and art expression.

A variety show in the second half of each episode offers creators the chance to bring in local celebrities and attract an adult audience to hammer home the message. “The humor must always be there, it’s the” Sesame “spirit,” said executive producer Khaled Haddad.

“Ahlan Simsim” will be previewed on February 2 on MBC3, a pan-Arab satellite network that reaches 20 countries in North Africa, the Gulf and the Levant, as well as YouTube and national broadcasters in the region.

The production is based in Amman, the Jordanian capital, with the participation of writers and interpreters from all over the region. The dialects will be diverse, from Jordanian to Saudi.

“We know a lot about children and their development and what they need. But we still want to learn from the people on the ground, ”said Westin. “We know that when children can see themselves, identify with these characters, and when they can relate to storylines, we are most effective.”

Aimed at children aged 3 to 8, the show will avoid major political, social or religious problems. “To the best of our ability, we do not make political statements,” said Westin.

“The spirit behind” Sesame Street “has always been that it doesn’t matter if you have purple or yellow fur,” said Scott Cameron, two-time Emmy Award producer and executive producer of the new show. “It is a place where children can feel safe and supported and where real things are discussed – like fear of the dark, frustration or loneliness. We always try to do it with comedy alongside the heart. “

The show is at the center of a larger push in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee which includes direct services, including home visits, classrooms and health clinics, all enhanced by Sesame materials like story books, puzzles, games and videos. One episode, for example, will show Jad terrified of going to the doctor, and then explore that fear.

“It’s more than a TV show. It’s a massive intervention,” said Cameron. “It’s a world where children and their families can feel safe. And it’s a world where the media content is meant to be a portal to a broader and broader package of humanitarian aid. ”

The program was originally funded with a $ 100 million award from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The LEGO Foundation then provided an additional $ 100 million to deepen Ahlan Simsim’s game-based learning and gave Sesame Workshop the opportunity to expand to Bangladesh to serve families affected by the Rohingya crisis.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, some 5 million children have been displaced inside and outside Syria, according to the United Nations-supported commission of inquiry into the Syrian Arab Republic. His report this month indicates that young people have been “robbed of their childhood” by violations from all sides.

“Sesame Street” has been present in the Middle East for decades, starting with the program “Iftah Ya Simsim” in 1979 in Kuwait, followed by local Egyptian, Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli versions of “Sesame Street”.

This time, to assess the early childhood interventions that work best in crisis situations, Sesame Workshop works with New York University’s Global TIES for Children center to independently assess direct services and media components mass of the program.

The creators hope that the lessons learned in the Middle East can be translated into other regions, just as what “Sesame Street” learned in American city centers can help all children. “It will reach children all over the Middle East, but the benefits will be for all children,” said Westin.

