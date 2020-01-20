advertisement

Celebrations throughout the season include the addition of the Big Birds Tour bus and a catering location, ABC Eats; and a new play area, Slimey’s Square.

Sesame Place celebrates again.

The theme park in Middletown, Pennsylvania, turns 40 this year and is even more fun for the whole family with a new ride, the officials said on Monday.

The park in front of Oxford Valley Road will be decorated with colorful balloons and garlands, a giant inflatable birthday cake, new character photos and oversized candles, the park said.

The parade will also have a birthday theme.

“Sesame Place has been a prime family travel destination for 40 years, and we are honored to have been a memorable part of so many lives,” said Cathy Valeriano, president of Sesame Place Park. “We’re excited to celebrate our 40th birthday with our guests throughout the 2020 season, including the opening of an exciting new driving and play area.”

The Big Bird’s Tour Bus is an oversized red double-decker bus with Big Bird and his furry friends. The bus runs with a cityscape inspired by Sesame Street, which, according to the park, conjures up a smile for everyone on board

Slimey’s Square is next to Oscar’s Wacky Taxi Coaster. It is a “colorful, shady, soft play area that is the perfect place for children up to five years old to climb, crawl, and have fun,” a press release said. Slimey’s Square has a seating wall for parents.

The park also announced special season ticket sales starting Monday.

