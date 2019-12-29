advertisement

An annual review of how the government interacts with Canadians as they use federal benefits suggests that more people would turn to online channels if there was one around to help them.

The report found that nearly half of people who could access online services would be persuaded to make the cut if they had help over the phone, an internet chat, or a video link.

advertisement

The Service Review in Canada noted that the barriers to applying online for benefits are “psychological and emotional”.

People who apply for government services often do so for the first time, and sometimes for something important for their lives, the report said, which means “they have a heightened sense of need for security and feel safe. in process.”

As it is, the report found, many went to a Canada Service office because they were more confident that their application or matter would be resolved quickly and easily.

The report, which cost just under $ 250,000 and was submitted earlier this year, was made public this month.

The Revenue Agency of Canada, in a separate summary of its services, heard something similar.

The agency’s report, also published this month, spoke of the need for its workers to show “more empathy and understanding”, and to avoid making interactions feel “transactional”.

The report also said that the CRA website should have simpler formulations and less technical language.

Participants told agency researchers that they wanted to see an expansion of online services, such as announcements of important dates and more ability to track documents provided to the CRA.

The CRA review also suggested more online chats and scheduling time to talk to a CRA official on the phone would make the services more flexible.

“Canadians want us to provide the service as they are provided by others, and through more modern, integrated channels,” the report said.

“They said it’s important to avoid ‘one size fits all’ solutions and provide services in a variety of ways.”

The annual Customer Survey for Service Canada suggested that a year ago, about 85 percent of participants were satisfied with the service they received and found it easy and effective to use.

Satisfaction with online services remained lower than in-person centers and did not change between the fiscal year ending in March 2018 and the period that followed 12 months.

The report suggested that improving satisfaction levels would require setting better expectations regarding wait times, being more polite when explaining disclaimers, and improving online functionality.

Officials have worked for years to simplify and expand online services, but outdated equipment as well as complicated rules for the procurement and use of data have slowed the pace of change.

READ ALSO: CRA Wins Appeal Against B.C. couple claiming ‘malicious’ tax evasion investigation

Jordan Press, Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement