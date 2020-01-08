advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A memorial fund has been established to help the family of the fallen officer Jackson Winkeler.

Winkeler was shot dead as a security guard at Florence Regional Airport on Sunday during a traffic incident.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott reports more about how a Midlands nonprofit leader is calling on the community to support his family during this tragic period.

Almost five years after she lost her husband on duty, a Columbia nonprofit executive offers support for the Winkeler family.

Kassy Alia Ray, founder of Serve and Connect, has started a fundraiser to support Winkeler’s family in this tragic period. Since 2015, Serve and Connect has raised $ 500,000 for families of fallen officers in South Carolina.

Ray met with Winkeler’s parents and said that the money will be used to support the family at unexpected costs while recognizing his commitment to the service.

You can donate by clicking here https://serveandconnect.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/5794

