BBC One revealed the cast and the first glimpse of the new drama series The Serpent, starring Tahar Rahim.

Award-winning French actor Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower, A Prophet, The Eddy) will lead the cast as Charles Sobhraj in the thriller, which is based on the astonishing true story of how one of the most serious criminals elusive 20th century was taken and brought to justice.

Tahar will be joined by Jenna Coleman (Victoria, The Scream, Doctor Who), Billy Howle (MotherFatherSon, Dunkirk, On Chesil Beach) and Ellie Bamber (Les Misérables, Nocturnal Animals, The Falling).

Jenna Coleman will play Marie-Andrée Leclerc, Sobhraj partner and frequent accomplice, with Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber for Herman and Angela Knippenberg.

A summary of the series reads as follows: “Charles Sobhraj was the main suspect in the unsolved murders of 20 young western travelers across India, Thailand and Nepal in 1975 and 1976.

“Psychopath, con artist, thief and master of disguise, having repeatedly escaped from authorities around the world, in 1976, serial killer Sobhraj was Interpol’s most wanted man and had arrest warrants on three different continents.

“When Herman Knippenberg, a young diplomat at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangkok, unwittingly enters the complex criminal network of Sobhraj, he sets off an extraordinary chain of events that will see these two diametrically opposed men engaged in a pursuit across the porous borders of the Hippie Trail, as Knippenberg seeks to bring Sobhraj to justice for his terrible crimes. “

The cast of the Serpent will also include Alice Englert (Top of the Lake), Mathilde Warnier (The Widow), Gregoire Isvarine (The Inside Game), Sahajak Boonthanakit (Only God Forgives), Fabien Frankel (Last Christmas), Chicha Amatayakul (Girl From Nowhere), Surasak Chaiyaat (Love Destiny), Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis (National Treasure), Armand Rosbak (De Slet van 6 vwo), Ellie de Lange (Keizersvrouwen), Ilker Kaleli (Poyraz Karayel) and newcomer Amesh Edireweera in key roles throughout the series.

Preethi Mavahalli, executive producer for the creators of Mammoth Screen programs, said: “I am delighted that Richard and Toby’s exceptional scripts for The Serpent have attracted a cast of extraordinary caliber.

“As we start filming, everything is in place to respectfully show the brave and determined screen of Herman Knippenberg.”

The Serpent will last 8 episodes and will air on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix worldwide.

After filming on location in Thailand, a UK release date has yet to be announced.

