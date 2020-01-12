advertisement

School districts across the province calculate how many students they have and whether they have enough space to teach them.

Squamish schools are first reviewed in the Sea-to-Sky school district. At the school board meeting on January 8, Mohammed Azim and Ian Currie presented enrollment projections for the next 15 years and what they mean for capacity in squamish schools.

Ian Currie, Director of Operations, said: “It looks like most of our schools are close or busy or overcrowded, but it also shows that the numbers for some schools tend to decrease a bit. There are one or two Exceptions: Many of our schools don’t look like we’re going to be hit, especially next year. “

advertisement

The nominal capacity depends on what a building should originally accommodate, the number of students according to the size of the classroom. The counties determine work capacity based on new class sizes, renovations, and spaces that could be used as short-term classrooms.

“These data show us that by 2020 enrollment we will most likely be able to accommodate all of the children with the existing facilities,” said Currie. “In 2021 and in the future there will definitely be serious pressure on one or two of our schools.”

The distribution of the Squamish schools shows the current capacity: Brackendale elementary school to 81%, Garibaldi Highland elementary school to 101% (113% if portable devices included), Mamquam elementary school to 105%, Squamish elementary school to 95% ( 101% if portable devices included), Stawamus Elementary School 64%, Valleycliffe Elementary School 99%, Don Ross Middle School 81% and Howe Sound Secondary School 81%.

The board noted that the school district’s IT department is operated from Stawamus Elementary School to maximize space use.

Currie said while Garibaldi Highlands Elementary is currently overcapacitive, it is able to treat students and should not require any significant changes due to a downward trend in enrollment. Previously, Garibaldi Highlands Elementary had not been reported under the old nominal capacity, which the ministry based on an earlier floor plan. Mamquam primary school is also expected to drop enrollments.

As for Squamish Elementary, Currie said the school will be under pressure by 2022, although it will be fine for the 2020/2021 school year to come.

Azim, the secretary and treasurer, added that there hasn’t been a year in which the number of students at Squamish Elementary School has increased.

At Don Ross, recent renovations have helped increase capacity while registrations continue to grow. A high of 858 students is forecast in 2034, with the expectation that the work capacity of the school will be exceeded by 2023. Currie said further analysis will be needed.

School capacities and occupancy rates can affect capital planning and costs.

The board heard three options: adjusting catchment area boundaries; Redesign of Don Ross Middle School from grades 7 to 9 to grades 6 to 8; and discontinue the French immersion program.

While adjusting catchment areas for Squamish Elementary and Mamquam Elementary could be beneficial in the short term, geographic barriers could make this difficult. Azim said the priority was to ensure safety, especially with regard to the highways, rivers and rock formations that pose a danger to students on their way to and from school. Currie said an adjustment would only affect about 20 students.

Regarding Don Ross Middle School, Superintendent Lisa McCullough noted that there may be some educational benefits if grades attended are adjusted, including access to consolidating mental health and addiction resources in high school and grades 6 through 8 that are in a similar development stage.

As far as immersion in French was concerned, the options mentioned included introducing the program to all schools – a costly step, McCullough emphasized. Alternatively, there could be a single French immersion school that could require the construction of a new elementary school, and trustee Celeste Bickford raised concerns about the separation of students. One option that didn’t get a positive response was to delete the program in Squamish.

During the presentation to the board, McCullough noted that there are many more options that you could pursue in the long term. In March the committee will hear the impact assessment, options and recommendations. Plans would come back for consultation, and McCullough said there would be enough advance notice.

This story originally appeared here.

advertisement