advertisement

According to former all-rounder Craig McMillan, who believes that the black caps must win in two of three formats in order to qualify for at least the “pass grades”, New Zealand has a “power pack” in the visiting Indian cricket team to fight.

New Zealand will receive India for five Twenty20s, three ODIs and two tests starting here on January 24th. The host will be desperate to recover from the recent 0-3 friendly matches against Australia.

“It’s big. This whole Indian tour is big after what happened in Australia,” McMillan was quoted in the Radio Sport podcast.

advertisement

“This Indian side is a powerhouse. No matter if it is tests, ODIs or T20s, it is the real deal. So it will be a really fascinating tour. In order for New Zealand to achieve the required minimum number of points for this tour, two of the three series must be won. “

READ |

India tour of New Zealand: Rahul, Hardik will likely return to testing, ODIs

The series against India will start on Friday with the T20 rubber, and McMillan feels that it is essential for the ICC-T20 World Cup to take place later this year that New Zealand wins this order.

“Five Twenty20s to start and I know it’s not everyone’s favorite format of the game, but we have a T20 World Cup later in Australia in October so these five games are important immediately. Because of the performance in Australia we have to start winning again and get that support back, ”he said.

“They’re still trying to figure out what our best side is in T20. We have just seen the Super Smash and there is a chance that some young people who have appeared will have a chance,” added McMillan.

advertisement