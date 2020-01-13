advertisement

Two goals within the first 10 minutes ensured that Juventus Inter overtook Serie A with a 2-1 win at Roma.

Defender Merih Demiral scored his first goal for the Bianconeri when he converted Paulo Dybala’s influential free kick home.

The Argentinian international won a penalty after defeating Jordan Veretout. Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed his team into nine goals in the last six Serie A matches.

A Diego Perotti penalty in the second half was only a consolation for the Roma, who also lost to Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo in a serious leg injury when Juve took advantage of Inter’s tie against Atalanta on Saturday.

The Bianconeri hadn’t scored a goal in their last two Roma encounters at Stadio Olimpico, but were ahead after three minutes from an unlikely source.

Dybala took a free kick from the left and Chris Smalling couldn’t clear it. Demiral held out his right leg to deflect the ball over his shin.

It got worse for the Roma when Dybala robbed Veretout on the edge of the box and won a penalty from the man Ronaldo had sent.

The host felt there should have been a free kick when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s targeted attempt hit Adrien Rabiot on the arm that was stuck in his body.

An injured Demiral was soon replaced by Matthijs de Ligt, who cynically prevented Zaniolo from ending the Roma midfielder’s evening early after an excellent run.

However, a VAR review helped Roma find a way back into the game that took 22 minutes.

Edin Dzeko was unhappy that he failed to score when his shot hit the post, and the former Manchester City striker kept the attack going by crossing substitute Cengiz Under, whose header was blocked by Alex Sandro on the line, before hitting the left defender’s left arm.

Referee Marco Guida initially saw nothing wrong with the intervention, but pointed to the spot after checking a pitchside monitor and Perotti made no mistake from 12 yards.

However, Roma could not conjure up a compensation, and only a narrow offside decision prevented substitute Gonzalo Higuain from adding a third to the visitor.

What does it mean? Juve at the top again

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri had said something positive about Paulo Fonseca and described Roma as a “dangerous” opponent, but the guest’s start meant that he could return to the top of the table.

A two-point cushion on the summit may not be that important at this point, but Sarri will be happy that his team are back over Inter after four Serie A wins.

Dybala is dazzling

Neither of the two templates may be attributed to him, but Dybala’s early brilliance brought the reigning champion under control.

The Argentine striker offered Demiral a tempting ball to open the goal, and it was his distress that led to the penalty. It’s hard to believe that not so long ago there were discussions about him leaving – and that Sarri released him in 21 minutes.

Very bad

Midfielder Veretout did in fact complete all 44 of his passes, but it was his junk that allowed Dybala to take possession of the ball and the Roma foul that followed that gave Juventus a penalty.

Veretout was lucky that Ronaldo didn’t punish a gaffe later, and it was no surprise that he was withdrawn in the 66th minute.

What’s next?

Sarri’s side entertain Udinese at Coppa Italia last Wednesday, before Parma, Roma’s cup opponent, are in the league. The next game of the Giallorossi in Serie A will take place on Sunday in Genoa.

