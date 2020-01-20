advertisement

An attacker who cut a 10-year-old boy’s throat in an unprovoked weekend attack is linked to two similar attacks last week.

Officers posted a video surveillance image of a man they wanted to talk to.

In the latest incident, around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, 10-year-old Tanish Mistry was brutally slit by the throat in front of his mother in Belper Street, off Catherine Street, Leicester.

Leicestershire police today revealed that they combine Saturday’s attack with two other attacks, one against a woman with her two children at Doncaster Road on January 14 when she was cut in the back of the head by a man with a knife.

Police Search Sewers In Belper Street stabbing investigation

The woman was treated in hospital and released.

On Thursday January 16, a man in his sixties was found on Dean Road, near Leicester, with injuries to the head and hands.

CCTV reveals that he was attacked by a man with an object.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Belper Street incident is now linked to the other two previous incidents and the detectives say they are extremely eager to speak to the man shown in the photo.

Police said anyone who recognizes the man, has whereabouts or thinks they have seen someone who matches his description should immediately call the police, regardless of his size.

Investigations are underway into the Belper Street incident when Tanish was approached by a man who stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

CCTV image of man the police want to talk about

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, but has now returned home.

Her mother was not injured in the incident.

Police traveled to area to carry out door-to-door investigations

An investigation team has been put in place in relation to incidents, trawling CCTV, conducting house to house investigations and talking to people in the area.

Several police officers remain on the scene to reassure local residents and gather further information.

Locals are encouraged to speak to officers about their concerns and any information they may have.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said, “These are serious incidents and we have a team of dedicated officers and employees who are conducting full investigations to establish all of the circumstances.

“In light of these incidents, I would ask people to stay alert and alert and report anything that worries them to the police.

“If you recognize the man in the photo, please do not approach him but please contact 999 immediately.”

He added, “Please take care of yourself and those around you and take steps to protect yourself when you are away.”

There has been an increased police presence in the area with patrols speaking to local residents.

“And rest assured that we have agents in the area to reassure residents and talk to people about any concerns. Please speak to these officers if you are in the area. ”

“We link the three incidents and call anyone with information to contact us.

“Have you witnessed the incidents or events that followed them?

“Have you seen anyone in the area similar to the man in the photo?” Do you have any other images from CCTV or dashboard cameras in the area in the past week that may contain vital information?

“If you have any details that you think might help us, I invite you to contact us immediately.”

Contact 101.

