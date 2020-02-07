advertisement

Sergio Busquets says Barcelona are sad and angry after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey quarter-final by Athletic Bilbao.

Quique Setien’s side were tormented by a late goal from Inaki Williams after a solid 90 minutes in San Mames which gave the visitors a good chance to score.

Frenkie de Jong would also feel that a penalty should have been taken in the second half, and Busquets felt his team deserved to advance.

“It’s a sad day for everyone. We didn’t want to go out. We have two races left, we have to keep fighting. We have to keep going. Everyone is angry. We did things well,” he said.

“We deserved to pass, but this is the new Copa. In an isolated moment, he may slip away from you.

A triumphant conclusion after all that happened. This is football. A cross has ended at the back of the net. We managed the game well, we knew how to suffer, but one detail and you’re gone. “

Athletics’ breakthrough in Friday’s four-final draw, where they will face Real Sociedad, who knocked out Real Madrid, the second-tier team Mirandes or Granada for a place in the final.

