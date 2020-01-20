advertisement

Sergio Busquets says Barcelona are feeling good after starting Quique Setien’s reign as manager with a 1-0 win over Granada at Camp Nou.

The champions were made to work hard for the victory, but passed after Granada had been reduced to 10 men when the German Sanchez was sent off in the second half.

Lionel Messi’s 14th La Liga goal of the season was enough to secure all three points and leave the hosts after a good game.

“Feelings are good because we were strong, in attack and defense,” he said.

“We controlled the ball, we tried to connect well, and we got it. They were very deep and it was hard to find the final pass. But I think we played well. I’m sure we’ll keep growing a little bit a little. ”

Busquets was surely the man of the match on Sunday night. The midfielder completed 145 of his 157 passes and appeared to be enjoying life under the new manager.

