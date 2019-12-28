advertisement

Sergio Busquets has been praised by Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro who estimates the midfielder is Barcelona’s most important player along with Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian has been talking about how much he values ​​the 31-year-old and why he has so much admiration for the Barcelona midfielder.

“To talk about Busquets I have to say that in recent years he has been a reference for many. His profile and that of Xabi Alonso are very similar. They are two great players especially with the ball.

“We talk about Messi, Suarez or before this Neymar, but Busquets is the most important to me. We talked about Iniesta, Xavi, but he was always there with the darkest job and is one of the best defensive midfielders.

“Compared to me he is different. He may not have the physical screen like mine, but he is always well positioned, he is always well placed and that is very important. For me, next to Messi he is Barcelona’s most important player last years. “

Source | Libero Magazine

The Busquets have started 11 of Barça’s 18 La Liga games this season, and the team has struggled when it has not been around.

He lost to El Clasico due to illness and Barca struggled in midfield, and he also missed the starting XI for losses against Levante, Granada and Athletic Bilbao.

