Sergio Busquets has admitted that Barcelona have not been to him this season and has called on his team to improve in the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona’s Top La Liga and easily made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but have failed to show their best form consistently.

Busquets said the team knows they haven’t been to the maximum and urged them to be more solid going forward.

“We know we need to improve our shows, we haven’t been 100%,” he said.

“There’s room to improve. There are games we haven’t been to, but you get good and bad moments over the course of a season. We need to try and be more solid.

“We lack consistency. As I said, above all we need to be more solid. Once we do that, I think the results will come and confidence will rise.

Source | ESPN

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the Spanish Super Cup with the winner set to meet Real Madrid in Sunday’s final in Saudi Arabia.

