MELBOURNE – Serena Williams suffered her earliest exit from the Australian Open at 14 years on Friday, falling to China’s Wang Qiang in a stunning third-round overturn that left her claiming a 24th straight record title of Grand Slam tattoos once again.

After conceding a match against Wang at an Open US try four months ago, Williams stumbled on a 6-4 6-7 (2) 7-5 loss to Rod Laver Arena that sent shock waves through Melbourne Park and opened the women draw.

It was America’s earliest exit from the first Grand Slam of the year after its 2006 title defense was closed by Daniela Hantuchova. Doubts over her hopes of matching the Margaret Court Grand Slam charge have reappeared.

Williams has recovered from her share of the Grand Slam setbacks, but that left a particularly bitter taste.

“It’s all on my shoulders,” said the 38-year-old ruthlessly.

“I just have to pretend like I don’t want to punch the wall, but in reality I do.”

The day before the Chinese celebrate Lunar New Year, the 27th seed Wang played the match of her life, softening enormous pressure to land the biggest head of her career.

She played from time to time and broke when serving for the game at 5-4 in the second set.

Wang smashed two match points at the edge of the nerve, and was finally relieved when Williams gave up firing into the net, her 56th error not strengthened.

Last year, China’s top player knocked out the world’s number one Ash Barty outside of the US fourth round, months after mourning the death of her longtime coach Peter McNamara.

“I think he could see me playing today. He will be proud of me,” the 28-year-old told reporters.

Wang said she would escape the traditional Chinese New Year celebrations before preparing for her fourth round clash against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, another rival of the Giants’ runners on a breathtaking Melbourne Park track.

Jabeur toppled Williams’ good friend and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, pulling the curtain on Dane’s retirement career in tennis.

No matter what happens, Wang can enjoy her triumph against Williams for a lifetime.

She stayed patient as America stubbornly dug into decision-makers and saved a string of break points with her excellent service.

As Williams’ screaming increased, Wang kicked ahead at 6-5 after firing a backhand noise that overwhelmed the line.

She thought she had blown her chance with forced errors in two points of the match, but it was Williams who was left bowing her head after failing to clear the net.

At 38, Williams’ Grand Slam window may close.

“I’m too old to play like this at this stage of my career,” she said of her game, before the idea of ​​not returning to Melbourne next year disappeared.

“I will definitely train tomorrow. This is first and foremost, to make sure I don’t do this again.” (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

