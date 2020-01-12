advertisement

It is Williams’ first title since 2017 when she won the Australian Open, a tournament she is aiming for this year to break Margaret Court’s record with 24 major individual titles.

Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought and donated the winner’s check to the Australian bushfire victims in an emotional WTA Auckland Classic final on Sunday.

It is Williams’ first title since 2017 – and her first as a mother – since she won the Australian Open during pregnancy. Her 73 WTA titles now span four decades after winning her first title in 1999.

The tournament top seed fell 1: 3 in the first set against the unsown Pegula, a fellow American.

But when she found her reach, there was never any doubt about the end result that Williams greeted by raising his arms triumphantly while her husband Alexis Ohanian and two-year-old daughter watched Olympia.

“It’s been a long time, I think you could see the relief on my face,” she said, adding that she could feel her game tightening as she made her way to Melbourne.

“It definitely feels good, it feels like I will definitely improve over the course of the week and of course I had to.”

– scream with every point –

Pegula, who only had one title, had overwhelmed Caroline Wozniacki, a close friend of Williams, in a three-set semi-final and won every game in the decisive set.

The 25-year-old continued in the same intrepid condition at the beginning of the final. She didn’t seem to be worried about her tightly bandaged left thigh as she followed everything Williams had delivered and even broke Williams’ first serve.

Pegula held her own serve and seemed about to break again when Williams, who was screaming with every point she won at that point, struggled from 15 to 40 to hold her second serve game on matchday five.

Williams finally managed 3: 3 to find the power and precision that had left her until then.

With increased confidence, Williams held on to love in the next game, broke Pegula again and then got the first set.

Pegula lost 0:40 at the start of the second set before going on to serve, but the effort to face the player who has dominated women’s tennis for two decades was evident.

Williams interrupted Pegula’s next service game and stayed ahead until the end to claim the title and wipe out a series of five defeats in the final since her 2017 win in Melbourne.

Williams, whose last tournament was the US Open in September, was looking for as much play time as possible in Auckland and an hour after winning the single crown she was back on the pitch with Wozniacki in the double final.

However, the pair were beaten 6: 4, 6: 4 by the Americans Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend.

