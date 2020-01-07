advertisement

Serena Williams found her power game after a slow start when she overcame qualification Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season with a straight set win at the Auckland WTA Classic on Tuesday.

With a view to the Australian Open later in the month, the 38-year-old worked through to a performance that was too much for the 1.7-meter Italian.

“I feel really good, it was fun being out there,” said Williams after sealing her 6-3, 6-2 win with her eighth ace against 99th in Giorgi.

“It’s really good that I still have some strength in my arms and legs.”

Williams, originally drawn against two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova before the Russian retired due to a virus, said that her preparation was helped by the double with Caroline Wozniacki the previous evening, helping her to deal with the stormy weather in Auckland could adjust.

“I knew it was going to be very difficult, but I think the doubles really helped. I have to get out of here and play a bit under these conditions and get used to it. “

In Williams’ first game since losing to the US Open final in September, it took time to calm down and secure an early breakpoint as the first six games came with the serve.

But with 3: 3 in the first set Williams found her reach and from then on the result was never to be doubted.

Auckland is an important tournament for the veteran as she prepares for the Australian Open later this month and has her sights set on the 24th Grand Slam title.

While Williams is the undisputed face of American tennis, she was accompanied in Auckland by the new wave of American tennis stars, led by the third tournament seed Amanda Anisimova, who did not disappoint.

The 18-year-old, who caught the world’s attention last year and reached the semi-finals of the French Open, where she lost in three sets against future champion Asleigh Barty, took 78 minutes to make Kateryna Kozlova from Ukraine 6: Defeat 3 and 6 -4.

Unlike Williams, Anisimova felt at home in the Auckland wind.

“I was training in Miami and it’s really the same thing,” she said.

