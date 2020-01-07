advertisement

The 23-year-old champion had a break after losing Bianca Andriescu in the Flushing meadows.

Warming up with a pair of wins against Caroline Wozniak on Monday, Williams returned to the singles action on Tuesday and went 6-6 6-2 in another hour.

“I thought it was solid, my second technical meeting of the year,” he said.

“I spent a lot of time playing the tournament, playing the game, so the single is very good. It’s a great start to building.

“It’s definitely not easy (restoring rhythm). It’s always difficult to play early in the season. ”

Brilliant from @ serenawilliams.

This is a picture of our day from @ ASB_Classic. pic.twitter.com/cpTSQQV8Zd:

– WTA (@WTA) on January 7, 2020

Williams will next face Christina McHale and could meet 15-year-old Coco Goff for the first time in the quarter-finals.

His mate, Wozniacki, who will retire after the Australian Open, also made the move, playing just one game against Paige Mary Hurigan.

Former world number one champion and defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka had more difficulty defeating Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 at Brisbane International.

Sakkar had a decisive role in making the decision when he started early, but Osak struggled and converted his second game point after a double charge.

Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens, who, like Ossetian, started the new season in the top ten in the world, also triumphed in three sets against Anastasia Pavlyushenkova and Diana Yastremskaya, while ennifer Brady came in for Satevar.

Belinda Benchic was eliminated at Shenzhen Open, but Anna Blinkova’s eighth and best seeds of the world won 3-6 6-3 6-3.

Defending champion and second seed, Arena Sabalenka was also knocked out as she lost to Christina Pliskova in straight sets.

