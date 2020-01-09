advertisement

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Serena Williams with the most starters had her toughest training of 2020 before beating Christina McHale 3: 6, 6: 2, 6: 3 to reach the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic ,

Williams dropped a single or double set for the first time this year and seemed overwhelmed by the 88th McHale on Thursday before finding the decisive lead in just over two hours.

“It was a good game for me,” said Williams. “I really have to play matches like this to get to my goal. The playing time is good, but I’m happy that I’m still here after the first set. “

Williams previously defeated Camila Giorgi 6: 3, 6: 2 in singles and combined them with Caroline Wozniacki in doubles to Nao Hibino and Mikoto Ninomiya with 6: 2, 6: 4 and then Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson with 6: 2, Defeating 6-1 to reach the semi-finals.

Early on, she was under pressure against McHale, who had two service breaks to lead 4-1 in the first set before Williams broke back. McHale paused again and prevailed 6-3, but Williams made a strong start to the second set, leading 5-1 before finishing the match.

If Williams thought the fight was over, she was wrong. She took two breaks and led 5-2 in the third set, but McHale returned in the eighth game.

Williams finally managed to overwhelm McHale and transform the second of three breakpoints in the last game.

The American teenager Coco Gauff was beaten by the German Laura Siegemund 5: 7, 6: 2, 6: 3.

Neither player was able to take control of the game early on. The first set contained 48 casual mistakes and Gauff reached the only service break in the 12th game.

Siegemund played with greater consistency in the second set, interrupted Gauff in the 4: 1 lead and stopped to equalize the match. She got an early break and led 2-1 in the second set. She tried Gauff’s comeback attempt.

Gauff played too often against the strong backhand of the German player and made too many mistakes.

“She is a very good player and a lot of good people lost to her, so I had to be very relaxed today and am satisfied with my performance,” said Siegemund.

