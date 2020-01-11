advertisement

Serena Williams gave a master class in her semifinals at the WTA Auckland Classic on Saturday. It took her only 43 minutes to defeat rising star Amanda Anisimova and start a showdown against Jessica Pegula.

The unsung and sown Pegula surprised Caroline Wozniacki with a 3: 6, 6: 4 and 6: 0 in the semifinals.

Top seed Williams in her best shape managed to eliminate the third seed Anisimova 6: 1, 6: 1.

It showed the gap between the 38-year-old, the flagship of tennis for women for the past two decades, and the next generation of players led by the 18-year-old Anisimova.

The mother of the two-year-old Olympia said she had worked hard to balance tennis and maternity when she went for a 24th Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month.

She was full of power and precision when she dominated the middle of the court and led the teenager around, running down Anisimova’s drop shots and allowing the young player to unleash her narrative forehand.

“I was definitely in the zone today. I knew I was a really great player and an even better person, and I knew I had to get out seriously, ”said Williams.

“It feels really good. I’ve been working hard for a few years now, my daughter is only two years old. I tend to be very hard on myself, but when I think about everything I’m doing pretty well. “

Former number 1 in the world, Wozniacki, who has announced that she will retire after the Australian Open, had arrived at her penultimate tournament in Auckland to win on her seventh attempt to improve her 30 WTA titles.

Instead, it was 25-year-old Pegula, who, as the 82-year-old player in the world, won her only WTA title at the Washington Open last year and was one step ahead.

The unsown Pegula was broken twice when she lost the first set before taking an aggressive approach to which Wozniacki, the fifth, had no answer.

She wore the Danes in the second set and then won every game in the third.

“I knew if I played on the defensive I would not win this fight. It is the best in the world, so I had to intervene and take my risk and trust my game,” said Pegula, daughter of the NFL Buffalo owner Bills and natural gas magnates Terry Pegula.

“Caroline has had a great career and I know that she will retire, so I am happy to have been able to play her before she retires. I am delighted with the win and I am very excited to be in the final . “

Wozniacki still has a chance to win a title in Auckland when she works with Serena Williams in the double final on Sunday.

