Serena Williams’ quest to win the 24th Grand Slam title was left with losses in the final. At this Australian Open, she didn’t make it nearly as far.

Williams, who only used one way or another and with one exception did not convert all break chances and missing basic strokes with alarming regularity, ended the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6: 4, 6: 7 (2), 7: 5 victory 27th placed Wang Qiang from China on Friday.

Williams was broken in the last game and ended the match with a backhand on the net. That was her 27th casual mistake on the backhand side, part of a total of 56 mistakes. Wang only made 20.

Williams has seven trophies from the first major championship of the year, and this was her earliest defeat since she retired in the third round in 2006.

Wang QiangHere is just a measure of how unexpected this result was: the only time these two women met at the US Open in September – the only appearance in the slam quarter-finals of Wang’s career – and it took Williams 44 minutes to get them to dominate way to 6-1, 6-0 win. The total score was 50 to 15.

Wang quickly outperformed these scores and scores on Friday, largely due to an almost flawless game in the first set.

China’s Wang Qiang reacts when she plays Serena Williams of the United States in her third round solo match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lee Jin-man)

She saved all four breakpoints she faced, collected 10 winners and made only five casual mistakes. Wang took the only break she needed in love with a simple forehand storage winner who finished 5: 4.

Soon enough, Williams sailed back a long backhand to cede the set. Wang also rose quickly in the second round, already having a 4-2 break when she was just one point away from earning another.

But Williams – so hard in the toughest moments in so many years – held on there to stop and come within 4-3. However, there was still a lot to do and when Wang drove 5-4 to victory in the second half, Williams came through.

Until then, she was 5-0 at the breakpoints, but the sixth time was the attraction. At the time of the game, when both players shot back from the baseline, it was Williams who did what it took to beat a cross-court forehand winner on the 24th stroke out of Wang’s reach.

Williams raised both arms and looked at her guest box in the stands where her coach Patrick Mouratoglou and her husband Alexis Ohanian got up to celebrate.

The only thing that led to it was lengthening things. Williams’ comeback finally failed.

By Howard Fendrich

