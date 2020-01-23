advertisement

Serena Williams has made a name for herself through her tennis career, but she also loves fashion.

In addition to working with long-time outfitter Nike for her on-court products, the star also has a fashion label of the same name that manufactures dresses, tops, pants and jeans. Williams himself modeled the Serena line on the streets. For a visit to the Buzzfeed headquarters in New York in April 2019, she wore a blue shirt dress from her own label, which is currently only worth $ 40 on the brand’s website, and metallic red heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Williams wore a more casual ensemble of her brand for a February 2019 dinner in New York with her friend Meghan Markle. The 23-time Grand Slam champion combined her checkered color block coat with her Contour Me leggings. She completed her look with simple combat boots and an MCM handbag.

Speaking of Duchess of Sussex: Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry in 2018 produced one of Williams’ most memorable looks so far. The athlete wore a pink Atelier Versace dress with matching pumps. The outfit was completed with an artistic fascinator.

Another chic moment for Williams was in 2016 when she was having lunch with a friend in Milan, Italy. The A-Lister combines denim shorts with two-tone plexi pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The silhouette fits perfectly with the season’s clear shoe trend.

