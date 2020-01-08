advertisement

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki extended their one-off partnership on Wednesday when they reached the semi-finals of the ASB Classic.

Williams and Wozniacki played together for the first time in their careers, defeating Johanna Larsson and Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-1.

The couple will not play together at the Australian Open, Wozniacki’s last Grand Slam tournament before retiring. The Auckland tournament therefore offers fans the only chance to enjoy the sight of two former No. 1 players playing as a partnership.

The game against Larsson and Dolehide, both doubles, was the toughest test of their partnership. Larsson has 13 double titles and Dolehide was a US Open double semi finalist.

Williams was a driving force in her win on Wednesday and dominated the pitch, despite paying tribute to Wozniacki, who “never missed”.

“We just have a great time,” said Wozniacki. “Even though I miss a couple and am mad at myself, Serena is always so positive. She says:” You are doing great. You’re doing great, so you feel good out there.

“We’ll just go every game there, just play, have fun and see what happens, and the good thing about the doubles is that we had two games and we’re in the semi-finals.”

Wozniacki will face Lauren Davis in the second individual round on Thursday, while Williams will face Christina McHale.

Eugenie Bouchard entered the tournament after a difficult 2019 season as a wild card participant and reached the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Caroline Garcia, who was placed eighth.

The 25-year-old Bouchard, who was ranked 5th in singles, dropped out of the top 200 last year and lost twelve games in a row in the first round.

She suffered a time violation at the scheduled time in the first set, but kept the serve and ended the game on her first opportunity.

# 15 Petra Martic, second, lost 3: 6, 6: 4, 6: 4 to Alize Cornet, who ended up outside the top 50 in 2019 for the first time in eight years. Cornet sealed the match with three aces in a row.

“It was just the best time to make my first aces of the game and three in a row, come on!” Said Carnet. “I don’t even know how that happened.”

