advertisement

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was named Female Athlete of the Decade by The Associated Press, as voted on by AP member sports editors and beat writers.

Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, earned 12 of those diplomas over the past decade – no female player has won more than three in the same space – including a run of four in a row from the Open Open in the U.S. in 2014 through Wimbledon in 2015, for her second self-titled “Serena Slam”. She’s also been racing seven other times on major tournaments over the past decade, including four of the seven she’s entered since returning to action after having a baby in 2017.

Second among the voters was gymnast Simone Biles, the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year, followed by swimmer Katie Ledecky in third, and skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin in fourth and fifth, respectively.

advertisement

When writing history books, it may be that the great Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of all time. … I like to call it “Serena superpowers” ​​- the mentality of this champion. Despite the difficulties and chances she is facing, she always believes in herself, ”said Stacey Allaster, USTA’s chief executive and former WTA director, through the Associated Press.

“Whether it was health issues; i’m coming back; having a baby; almost dying of it – she has endured it all and she is still in championship form. Her recordings speak for themselves. “

Williams, 38, spent three and a half years straight at No.1 in the WTA rankings. She also became the oldest No. 1 player in WTA history and tied the Steffi Graf record for more consecutive weeks at the helm.

Overall, Williams reached the final in 19 of the 33 majors in which she competed and collected 37 singles titles over the past decade (she boasts a career total of 72 singles titles) – 11 more than anyone else.

Outside court, her celebrity status has given her a platform to protect women’s rights and pay attention to the inequality of health care for black women in the United States.

Williams is currently No. 10 in the WTA rankings. She recently played in the US finals. Open in September where he lost to 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

– Starting the media level

advertisement