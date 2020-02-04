advertisement

With a resume ranging from ultra-high luxury with exotic skins from Devi Kroell to Zara, Serena Uziyel might have struggled to find the exact aesthetics, ethos and price for her new, eponymous shoe and accessory brand to determine.

The 37-year-old Turkish designer paid attention to the almost lost handicraft techniques of her home country when designing her collection. “It’s my mission. The machines are all similar,” she said. “I love using my hands, feeling the textures. Yes, I do little sketches, but I really love touching the materials. “Uziyel uses methods such as hammered metal threads and twisted and braided raffia pieces that give the designer shoes and bags an ultra-tactile feel (a sandal in braided metal thread resembles Rapunzel’s famous locks). It also contains stones and hand embroidery from India, to put accents on the shoes.

connected

From left: Serena Uziyel Thory sandal, USD 490 and Melita sandal with raffia detail, USD 515.

advertisement

CREDIT: George Chinsee

Designer Serena Uziyel

CREDIT: Courtesy of the brand.

The collection is not only a highlight of Uziyel’s work experience (before the brand was launched, she was a designer at Sanayi313), but also a very specific training. After studying at the Parsons School of Design in New York and an internship with Calvin Klein and Donna Karan, she moved to Italy to study shoes and bags at the Arsutoria School and finally met her mentor Giuseppe Joseph Amolo. He was a master shoemaker with decades of experience at Salvatore Ferragamo and Prada. “He really understood me,” said Uziyel. “He introduced me to everyone in Florence and Tuscany and now I spend most of my time there.”

Uziyel works with Turkish artisans to create handmade details for their sandals, which are made in Italy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Serena Uziyel

Woven sandals from Serena Uziyel’s spring start.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Serena Uziyel

Debut spring collection 20 will appear on Net-a-Porter in March, but Uziyel has just opened a store in her hometown of Istanbul where customers can drink tea, look at the Bosphorus, and try on a few shoes.

The collection starts with Net-a-Porter in March.

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement