advertisement

Serena senior service

It was back in 1999 that Serena Williams scored a double in the Federation Cup, defeating Italy in the semifinals.

Teacher Sofia Kanin was only eight months old, and Coco Goff was nearly five years away from being born.

advertisement

In the Federation Cup, Williams has a 100 percent record, winning 13 out of 13 rubles.

However, despite his longevity, his relationship with the tournament has been very easy, playing only in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Kenin, who is now the world’s top seven goalscorer after a breakthrough goal in Melbourne, has a 1-3 federation record, while 15-year-old Goff has yet to make a start.

Osaka looks at the Japanese advance

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Ossetia is in the Fed Cup for the first time as she helps Japan’s Aponia defeat Great Britain in the 2018 Group II World Cup.

The world’s No. 10 has won five of the six singles ties he has contested since his first 2017 debut.

However, Japan’s Aponia, whose best Fed Cup run in the semifinals in 1996, has a tough task this weekend, meeting Spain in La Manga.

Last year, Group Aponia lost to the Spaniards when the Ossetian decided to rest.

“I’m really happy to be back,” he said during a draw on Thursday’s Ossetian game against 78-year-old Sara Sorribes Tormo on Friday.

“It would have been very unique to reach the finals, they all worked hard to reach this far.

“We lost last year, but I hope I can make a difference. That’s why I’m here. Even if it’s on clay and everyone knows I’m a weightlifter.

“I’m trying to learn it.”

The last bow of Navarro

The clay courts are easy to play in the comfort zone of the Spanish national team, with chief referee Carla Suarez Navarro playing in the absence of Australian Open champion Garbin Muguruza.

It will be an emotional week for 31-year-old Suarez Navarro, as the world’s number 55 in the final season of the Professional 12 years after his Federation Cup.

Spain is a five-time champion, behind the US (18), the Czech Republic (10) and Australia (seven) in the all-time list.

The Olympics are a factor in the Fed Cup

Tokyo Olympic venues can also be collected in eight games on Friday (February 7) and Saturday (February 8).

Under the Fed Cup rules, players are required to be on the proposed team at least three times during the four-year Olympic cycle.

This excludes players who represent their nation 20 or more times in their careers who must be nominated at least twice in the Olympic stage.

For this week, all players must be nominated at least once in the 2019-20 round.

Serena was the 2012 Olympic champion in London, and Rio 2016 gold medalist Monica Puig comfortably fulfills the basic qualification criteria, despite currently 83 low-rankings.

Fed Cup Qualifying Round (February 7 & 8)

Match: Location: USA – Latvia Everett, Washington Netherlands v Belarus Hague Romania v Russia Cluj-Napoca Brazil – Germany Florianopolis Spain – Japan Aponia La Manga Switzerland vs Canada Biljazem Biljadas Belgadia vs Belgium

advertisement