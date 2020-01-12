advertisement

Since winning the Australian Open in 2017, Williams has traveled in silver. The 23-time World Champion Wimbledon (2018 and 2019) and US Open (2018 and 2019) runner-up, however, retired in the 2019 Rogers Cup final.

But Williams ended her drought by beating American Essex Pegula 6-3 6-4 in the New Zealand women’s final.

advertisement

“It feels good. It’s been a long time. I think you can see my relief on my face, ”Williams said in a court interview before announcing that he would donate his prize money (and a dress to every match). Aid efforts in Australia.

Incredible presentation at @ ASB_Classic.

First @ serenawilliams meets legendary Ruya Morrison …

… he then announces that he will donate his prize money (and clothing from each game) to the bonfire effort. pic.twitter.com/xNVYAeLn3u:

– WTA (@WTA) on January 12, 2020

Williams was nearly perfect against Pegula, stepping up her preparations for the upcoming Australian Open with two acne and just one intermission to capture her 73rd WTA crown; A record that spanned four decades since its first conquest in 1999.

After a slow start, which saw the top seeds fall 3-1 behind the opening squad, Williams finally found his assortment – the 38-year-old’s first achievement as a mother.

After breaking a series of five defeats in his final 2017 win at the Australian Open, Williams will return to Melbourne Park for a record 24 Margaret Court records.

@ KaPliskova defends his @BrisbaneTennis title.

Def8 Seed Defeats Keys 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. pic.twitter.com/hu9FzWFjOU:

– WTA (@WTA) on January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, defending champion and second-generation Carolina Pliskova defeated Brisbane International for the second consecutive year, surpassing Madison Casey in three sets.

Pliskova won 6-4 4-6 7-5 for eighth-seeded Casey for his third win at the WTA Premier Championship in Brisbane.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement