advertisement

Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought and donated her winner’s check to the victims of the Australian bushfire in an emotional WTA Auckland Classic final on Sunday.

Williams has raised expectations for this month’s Australian Open, where she won Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam record with her 6-3, 6-4 win, her first WTA trophy since her win in Melbourne in 2017. Can achieve titles.

advertisement

But the 38-year-old celebrated when she presented her $ 43,000 check to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund and described how the tragedy had hit her deeply.

“I have been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it has been very difficult for me to follow all the news and events in Australia with all the fire and … animals and people who have lost their homes,” she said.

“I decided at the beginning of the tournament to donate all of my prize money to a good cause.”

It is Williams’ first title since 2017 – and her first as a mother – since she won the Australian Open during pregnancy. Her 73 WTA titles now span four decades after winning her first title in 1999.

The tournament top seed fell 1: 3 in the first set against the unsown Pegula, a fellow American.

But when she found her reach, there was never any doubt about the end result that Williams greeted by raising his arms triumphantly while her husband Alexis Ohanian and two-year-old daughter watched Olympia.

“It’s been a long time, I think you can see the relief on my face,” she said, adding that she felt her game intensify as she made her way to Melbourne.

“It definitely feels good, it feels like I will definitely improve over the course of the week and of course I had to.”

– scream with every point –

Pegula, who only had one title, had overwhelmed Caroline Wozniacki, a close friend of Williams, in a three-set semi-final and won every game in the decisive set.

The 25-year-old continued in the same intrepid condition at the start of the final and didn’t seem to be disturbed by her tightly bandaged left thigh as she followed everything Williams had delivered and even broke Williams’ first serve.

Pegula held her own serve and seemed about to break again when Williams, who was screaming at every point she won at that point, struck back from 15-40 to keep her second serve on the fifth Deuce.

Williams finally managed 3: 3 to find the power and precision that had left her until then.

With increased confidence, Williams held on to love in the next game, broke Pegula again and then got the first set.

Pegula lost 0:40 at the start of the second set before going on to serve, but the effort to face the player who has dominated women’s tennis for two decades showed up.

Williams interrupted Pegula’s next service game and stayed ahead until the end of the set to claim the title and end a series of five defeats in the final since her 2017 win in Melbourne.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement