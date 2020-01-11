advertisement

Serbia and Spain campaigned for a dream final in the ATP Cup, in which Novak Djokovic could play against Rafael Nadal.

Serbia won all three games of the quarterfinals against Canada in the quarterfinals and remained undefeated against Russia again, while Spain defeated hosts Australia with successive victories in singles.

The reigning Australian Open champion, Djokovic, got through a gripping threesome with US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic had lost his last two encounters with Medvedev, who threatened to make a comeback in Sydney after recovering from an extremely disappointing first set that forced a decision maker.

The number two in the world made the decisive breakthrough in the fifth game of the third. However, Medvedev had three breakback points until the end before Djokovic finally won his second match point.

Fittingly, it ended with the kind of lengthy baseline rally that made for a compelling competition. Medvedev launched a cross-court forehand into the net and gave Serbia a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 lead.

Previously, Dusan Lajovic defeated Karen Khachanov 7: 5, 7: 6 (7: 1), and Serbia won doubles against Nikola Cacic and Viktor Troicki against Teymuraz Gabashvili and Konstantin Kravchuk.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his ATP cup victory against Daniil Medvedev. – Getty Images

Djokovic paid tribute to Medvedev and said about the game: “(It was) exciting, tiring, happy, terrible at the same time. At one point we both refused to leave the baseline, so there were many rallies and it was very tiring, one very physical struggle, but also a mental struggle.

“He showed why he’s one of the best players in the world, why he’s in the top five. That kind of consistency and solid game from behind, big serves, got him where he is. He deserved it , to be there.” ,

“It was definitely one of the most exciting games I’ve played against him or any other top player in recent years.”

The world’s number 1, Nadal, was similarly tested by Alex de Minaur, whose energy and intensity kept Sydney’s home crowd busy when he made the first set on his way to equalize after Roberto Bautista Agut Nick Kyrgios easily Defeated 6-1. 6-4.

US Open champion Nadal had no breakpoint until the 12th game of the second game, but he forced a decision and then drove away to score a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win.

Given the obvious threat from Djokovic and Serbia in the final, Nadal said in court: “It will be a very tough final against Serbia.

“Novak likes to play here and Serbia have a great team and play very well. But Roberto played a great match this afternoon and we have a good team, so we’re ready for that.”

