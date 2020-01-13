advertisement

PART – Separatists will “leave a stink for 10,000 years,” the top Chinese government diplomat said Monday, in Beijing’s most forceful response to Taiwan’s re-election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the back of a message to raise up to Beijing.

Tsai returned to office Saturday from a landslide, in a choice overwhelmed by China’s growing efforts to take the island it claims as its own to accept Beijing’s rule.

Tsai said after claiming victory that Taiwan would not give up on threats and threats from China and that only Taiwanese people had the right to decide their own future.

Speaking in Africa, Chinese State Counselor Wang Yi said the “one China” principle that recognizes Taiwan as part of China has long been the common consensus of the international community.

“This consensus will not change little because of a local election in Taiwan, and it will not be shaken because of the wrong words and actions of some Western politicians,” Wang added, in an apparent reference to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In Tsai’s congratulation, Pompeo had praised him for seeking stability with China “in the face of unrelenting pressure”.

Wang, in comments made by China’s Foreign Ministry, said that “reunification across the Taiwan Strait is a historical inevitability.”

“Those who divide the country will be condemned to leave a stink for 10,000 years,” said Wang, one of whose previous roles was head of the Taiwan Office of China Affairs, using an expression that means go down in history as a keyword for infamy.

China passed an anti-secrecy law in 2005 authorizing the use of force against Taiwan if China judged it to be detached. Taiwan says it is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

Responding to Wang’s remarks, the Taiwanese government said the island had never been part of the People’s Republic of China and called on Beijing to respect the election result.

Wang “has to face reality and stop believing his lies,” the Taiwan Land Affairs Council said.

China is particularly outraged by the surge in US aid to Taiwan. Washington has no official ties to Taipei, but is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to protect itself.

Meeting Tsai in Taipei on Sunday, US de-facto ambassador to Taiwan Brent Christensen commended voters for participating in “this sacred democratic process”.

“These elections serve as a reminder that the United States and Taiwan are not just partners; we are members of the same community of democracies, bound by our shared values,” he said, in comments issued by the American Institute in Taiwan.

However, the potential for renewed tension with China failed to grab Taiwan’s stock market, which closed at 0.74%. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu, Lusha Zhang and Judy Hua; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Giles Elgood and Angus MacSwan)

