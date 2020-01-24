advertisement

According to a study published this week, California consumers’ pessimism about the state’s economy and their own finances appears to be easing.

The California Consumer Sentiment Index, published quarterly by Chapman University and Claremont McKenna College, rose 5.8% in the fourth quarter to 96.9 from 91.6 in the previous three months. A reading of more than 100 indicates that the majority of consumers are in favor of the direction of the economy and its impact on it.

The Chapman-Claremont-McKenna survey has not been over 100 since the second quarter of 2018. It declined slightly in the fourth quarter of 2018 despite the general optimism of the vacation lake.

Lower interest rates are the main reason for the increase, said Marc Weidenmier, Professor of Finance at Chapman. Not only does this help consumers get better credit, it also makes it easier for companies to expand their business. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in 2019.

Lower rates should be good news for California auto dealers. Respondents who said they expected to buy a new vehicle in 2020 grew by 7.7%. Weidenmeir said that many consumers in the country pushed this decision into the background last year. According to the automotive researcher Edmunds, sales of small cars declined by around 2% in 2019, while they decreased by 1.2% in California.

Joe Garcia, sales manager for Nissan of Irvine, expects sales to increase by about 1 to 2% this year.

“I don’t think we were slow last year, we were pretty consistent with the rest of the market,” said Garcia. “But we expect an upward trend this year.”

The survey is based on responses to emails from 2,000 people across California, Weidenmeir said. The US Census Bureau data is used to ensure that the questionnaires are distributed to a wide variety of consumers in California.

The increased optimism was reflected in a survey released by the National Retail Association earlier this week. He reported that Christmas sales rose 4.1% this year, exceeding expectations.

Hailey Chesshire, deputy general manager of Ten Thousand Villages, a gift shop in Pasadena, said the Christmas season was a successful one.

“It started quite slowly and we were concerned, especially because Thanksgiving was so late this season,” she said. “But then it got bigger and we exceeded our targets, and January looked pretty good too.”

In the Chapman-Claremont McKenna questionnaire, respondents are asked to determine their political inclinations. In recent years, the Republicans have consistently felt better in the economy than the Democrats.

But that changed drastically in the fourth quarter of 2019 as Congress’s impeachment process against President Donald Trump progressed. Republican consumer sentiment fell 1.8%, while Democrats’ positive views rose more than 11%. Weidenmeir wrote in his analysis that this was probably due to impeachment.

On the afternoon of Martin Luther King Day, shoppers looked around Riverside’s Canyon Crest Towne Center and said they were careful with their spending. The outdoor mall has shops selling books, gifts, and seasoned cooking oil, as well as several seated restaurants.

Jimmy Calanchini, an associate professor at UCR Riverside, ate ice cream with his little daughter. He said he rewards them for a performance, but he and his wife are generally frugal with shopping, buying what they need, not what they want.

“We are actually reluctant to buy a new television because tariffs have driven prices up,” said Calanchini. “So we’ll wait for it. I know the job numbers are better, but that doesn’t affect my salary.”

Two other young parents, who only identified themselves as Brian and Sarah, said they were also not donors. “Right now we’re just window shopping,” said Brian.

