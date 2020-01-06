advertisement

Natti Natasha is recharged on the beaches of Puerto Rico to start 2020 on the right foot. In his networks, she shared sensual photos in a swimsuit to delight his fans.

In fact, the Dominican New Year got it with their work team consisting of Pina Records, family and friends. Among them was Daddy Yankee, accompanied by his wife, and the label’s president, Rafael Pina.

Natasha posed on the edge of a pool in a pink swimsuit directly on Culebra Island. The garment allowed him to show off his physical characteristics.

In the first picture, Natti looks into the camera. But in a second picture she is on his back and shows his “rearguard”. The postcard was uploaded to her Instagram stories herself.

In December NATTI was invited to daddy’s shows in Puerto Rico. A historical series of 12 concerts at the Puerto Rico Coliseum with a performance in which she thanked the audience for his affection.

Other artists were Zion and Lenox and Anuel AA. The concerts included the sale of around 140,000 tickets for this series, which is a record for the Puerto Rico Coliseum Miguel Agrelot.

